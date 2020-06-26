Search

Advanced search

Boost for charities amid dramatic rise in domestic abuse victims needing help during coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:27 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 26 June 2020

Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Leeway, the charity providing support to those experiencing domestic abuse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Leeway, the charity providing support to those experiencing domestic abuse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Charities, which have seen a rise in domestic abuse victims needing help during the coronavirus lockdown, have welcomed the award of almost a quarter of a million pounds to help their crucial work.

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ten organisations across Norfolk will get a share of almost £250,000, amid concern that lockdown has contributed to increased violence, while social distancing regulations has meant the way people are helped has had to change.

The money has been released by the Ministry of Justice and will be managed and distributed by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk.

Breckland-based domestic abuse service the Daisy Programme is among those which has benefited, with more than £18,000 to help with extra staffing, laptops, mobiles and tablets.

Leigh Taylor, programme director, said: “Our contact with clients has increased dramatically at this time and the funding we have received will enable us to provide support to those most in need and, as importantly, maintain regular contact with those who continue to feel isolated.”

Domestic abuse charity Leeway was awarded just over £30,000 for personal protective equipment, laptops and smart phones.

Mandy Proctor, chief executive, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding, which will enable us to continue to provide the much-needed support for those experiencing domestic abuse during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It will allow us to provide PPE for frontline staff, as well as smartphones and laptops, so that our staff are able to support service users more safely and effectively during COVID-19.”

The West Norfolk-based Pandora Project gets more than £80,000 to pay for a vehicle to help staff get to victims in isolated parts of the county.

Other beneficiaries of a share of the grant include the Norwich-based Magdalene Group, Spurgeons Norwich Connect, West Norfolk’s One To One Project, Orwell Housing, Hope Into Action, Norfolk Community Law Service and The Change Project.

Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Lorne Green, said: “This fund is a lifeline for the many organisations which have, in many cases, had to completely change their way of working and move to a more agile and digital method of delivery.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

‘We don’t want to upset anybody’ - New landlords close pub’s takeaway service after ‘negative’ comments

Gary and Sarah Hamer, new landlords of the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Teenager arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife

Police are appealing after a racially aggravated assault in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

‘Abhorrent’ road name to be changed to honour work of female scientist

James Watson Road Norwich to be renamed Rosalind Franklin Road next week Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Chapelfield shopping centre owner ‘likely’ to go into administration

Owners of Chapelfield shopping centre are on the verge of calling in the administrators. Pic: Archant

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske