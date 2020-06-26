Boost for charities amid dramatic rise in domestic abuse victims needing help during coronavirus

Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Leeway, the charity providing support to those experiencing domestic abuse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Charities, which have seen a rise in domestic abuse victims needing help during the coronavirus lockdown, have welcomed the award of almost a quarter of a million pounds to help their crucial work.

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ten organisations across Norfolk will get a share of almost £250,000, amid concern that lockdown has contributed to increased violence, while social distancing regulations has meant the way people are helped has had to change.

The money has been released by the Ministry of Justice and will be managed and distributed by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk.

Breckland-based domestic abuse service the Daisy Programme is among those which has benefited, with more than £18,000 to help with extra staffing, laptops, mobiles and tablets.

Leigh Taylor, programme director, said: “Our contact with clients has increased dramatically at this time and the funding we have received will enable us to provide support to those most in need and, as importantly, maintain regular contact with those who continue to feel isolated.”

Domestic abuse charity Leeway was awarded just over £30,000 for personal protective equipment, laptops and smart phones.

Mandy Proctor, chief executive, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding, which will enable us to continue to provide the much-needed support for those experiencing domestic abuse during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It will allow us to provide PPE for frontline staff, as well as smartphones and laptops, so that our staff are able to support service users more safely and effectively during COVID-19.”

The West Norfolk-based Pandora Project gets more than £80,000 to pay for a vehicle to help staff get to victims in isolated parts of the county.

Other beneficiaries of a share of the grant include the Norwich-based Magdalene Group, Spurgeons Norwich Connect, West Norfolk’s One To One Project, Orwell Housing, Hope Into Action, Norfolk Community Law Service and The Change Project.

Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Lorne Green, said: “This fund is a lifeline for the many organisations which have, in many cases, had to completely change their way of working and move to a more agile and digital method of delivery.”