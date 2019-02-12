Search

“Things need to change” - victims call out domestic abuse in series of videos

PUBLISHED: 14:50 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 26 February 2019

Six videos are being released as part of a Norfolk Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Board (DASVB) campaign. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The message is going out to domestic abusers that “things need to change” as a series of hard-hitting films have been released today.

The Norfolk campaign highlights how anyone can be affected by domestic abuse and portray victims of domestic abuse speaking directly to their abusers in six videos.

It is part of the Norfolk Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Board (DASVB) campaign, called ‘Things Need to Change’.

The five characters in the videos talk about a wide variety of abusive behaviours, including coercion and control, emotional and financial abuse, highlighting that it isn’t always physical violence suffered by victims.

The campaign launch comes a month after the Government published the new Domestic Abuse Bill, which is aimed at supporting victims and their families as well as responses to offenders, and aims to raise awareness and educate members of the public about domestic abuse.

Dr Gavin Thompson, director policy and commissioning at the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk, and Chair of the DASVB, said: “It is vitally important to raise awareness of abusive behaviours, and highlight that they are not acceptable in relationships.

“Domestic abuse is sadly commonplace in our society, and it can affect absolutely anyone. Our hope is that these videos can induce positive behaviour change and healthier relationships.”

Suzanne Jacob OBE, Chief Executive of SafeLives, a UK-wide charity dedicated to ending domestic abuse for good, said: “Victims and survivors of domestic abuse are our friends, our colleagues, our neighbours. As this campaign highlights, domestic abuse can exist in many forms, behind any front door.

“Coercive control can shrink someone’s world and leave them feeling powerless – abuse does not have to be physical to leave a mark. If any of the behaviours in these videos feel familiar, know that there is support out there.”

The videos, which were produced in collaboration with Lambda Films, will be posted on social media, using the hashtag #NoToDomesticAbuse. If you would like more help or are concerned about someone’s safety, there’s support and guidance at: https://www.norfolk.gov.uk/safety/domestic-abuse.

You can also contact the police by calling 101 or in an emergency call 999.

