Arrest made after man sustains critical injuries in assault
PUBLISHED: 10:37 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 05 June 2019
A man has been left critically injured following an assault in Norwich.
Detectives have launched an investigation into the incident in Dolphin Grove on Tuesday.
You may also want to watch:
Officers were called to the area just before 10pm to reports of a disturbance and arrived to find a man with serious injuries.
The victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident, and remains in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.
Comments have been disabled on this article.