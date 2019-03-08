Arrest made after man sustains critical injuries in assault

Officers were called to Dolphin Grove in Norwich following reports of a disturbance. Photo: Google Google

A man has been left critically injured following an assault in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Detectives have launched an investigation into the incident in Dolphin Grove on Tuesday.

You may also want to watch:

Officers were called to the area just before 10pm to reports of a disturbance and arrived to find a man with serious injuries.

The victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident, and remains in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.