Arrest made after man sustains critical injuries in assault

PUBLISHED: 10:37 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 05 June 2019

Officers were called to Dolphin Grove in Norwich following reports of a disturbance. Photo: Google

Officers were called to Dolphin Grove in Norwich following reports of a disturbance. Photo: Google

Google

A man has been left critically injured following an assault in Norwich.

Detectives have launched an investigation into the incident in Dolphin Grove on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area just before 10pm to reports of a disturbance and arrived to find a man with serious injuries.

The victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident, and remains in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

