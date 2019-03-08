Plain clothed police officers to be deployed following drug concerns

Sergeant Mark Shepherd said he had listened to the concerns of residents in Dolphin Grove and would be deploying officers to the area. Photo: Police Archant

Plain clothed police officers will be on patrol around a Norwich estate following concerns about drug use in the area.

Sergeant Mark Shepherd said he had listened to the concerns of residents in Dolphin Grove and would be deploying officers to the area.

It comes after 39-year-old James Greene died after been seriously assaulted at a property on the estate earlier this month.

Residents living in flats at Dolphin Grove later expressed their worries about drug dealing and drug use in the area.

David Aspin, who lives nearby at Watson Grove, said: "Over the past 16 years I have watched this area go from a very nice place to live to somewhere where there is a lot of low-level drug related crime."

Following the attack, police carried out reassurance patrols in the area and urged the public to speak to them about any concerns they have.

Sgt Shepherd, from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team, said on Twitter: "After listening to community concerns about #drugs in the #DolphinGrove area of #Norwich #NorwichEast I am deploying plain clothed police officers. New Signage will appear soon."