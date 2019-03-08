Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Plain clothed police officers to be deployed following drug concerns

PUBLISHED: 21:35 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:35 12 June 2019

Sergeant Mark Shepherd said he had listened to the concerns of residents in Dolphin Grove and would be deploying officers to the area. Photo: Police

Sergeant Mark Shepherd said he had listened to the concerns of residents in Dolphin Grove and would be deploying officers to the area. Photo: Police

Archant

Plain clothed police officers will be on patrol around a Norwich estate following concerns about drug use in the area.

Sergeant Mark Shepherd said he had listened to the concerns of residents in Dolphin Grove and would be deploying officers to the area. Photo: PoliceSergeant Mark Shepherd said he had listened to the concerns of residents in Dolphin Grove and would be deploying officers to the area. Photo: Police

Sergeant Mark Shepherd said he had listened to the concerns of residents in Dolphin Grove and would be deploying officers to the area.

It comes after 39-year-old James Greene died after been seriously assaulted at a property on the estate earlier this month.

You may also want to watch:

Residents living in flats at Dolphin Grove later expressed their worries about drug dealing and drug use in the area.

David Aspin, who lives nearby at Watson Grove, said: "Over the past 16 years I have watched this area go from a very nice place to live to somewhere where there is a lot of low-level drug related crime."

Following the attack, police carried out reassurance patrols in the area and urged the public to speak to them about any concerns they have.

Sgt Shepherd, from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team, said on Twitter: "After listening to community concerns about #drugs in the #DolphinGrove area of #Norwich #NorwichEast I am deploying plain clothed police officers. New Signage will appear soon."

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police investigate after man sexually assaults dog walker in quiet Norfolk village

A man sexually assaulted a dog walker on Sandy Lane in Great Ellingham around 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 11. Photo: Google

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Plain clothed police officers to be deployed following drug concerns

Sergeant Mark Shepherd said he had listened to the concerns of residents in Dolphin Grove and would be deploying officers to the area. Photo: Police

Driver thought ‘car could go anywhere’ after family get stuck on Norfolk beach

A car on North Denes beach after ignoring the 'No unauthorised vehicles allowed on beach' sign. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk sees wettest day in two years – with more rain on the way

Earlham Road in Norwich was partially flooded by heavy rains on Tuesday. A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place. Picture: Adam Drury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘Brainless morons and idiots’ - Police slam drive-by vandals after 47 cars hit by stones and bricks

Det Insp Chris Hinitt says the public can play a key role in helping police catch those responsible for damaging vehicles in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Junior school unveils £4m transformation plan

Hethersett Junior School. A £4m expansion is planned to turn the school outside Norwich into an all-through primary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists