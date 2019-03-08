Search

Man attacked at Norwich flat dies in hospital

PUBLISHED: 13:17 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 06 June 2019

A police forensics van at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

A 39-year-old man who was attacked at a flat in Norwich has died.

Norfolk police were called to Dolphin Grove shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, June 4 to reports of a disturbance.

On arrival, officers found a man in a serious condition. He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, but died in the early hours of Thursday morning (June 6).

He has been named by police has James Greene, from Dolphin Grove.

A Home Office post-mortem examination is due to take place later today to establish the exact cause of his death.

A man aged in his 20s, who was arrested in connection with the incident has been rearrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Officers have been given more time to question the suspect after successfully obtaining a warrant for further detention from Norwich Magistrates' Court.

Detective chief inspector Stuart Chapman, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are with James' family and friends at this time.

"It appears from our early enquires that James and the suspect were known to each other and our investigations are ongoing to identify the exact cause and circumstances of his death."

"We know this incident will have caused concern among local residents.

"Officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to them."

