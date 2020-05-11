Seven dogs and seven puppies stolen from breeder

Fourteen dogs including seven puppies have been stolen from a Norfolk breeder.

One of the seven dogs stolen from kennels in Upwell during the early hours of May 11, 2020. Image: Submitted One of the seven dogs stolen from kennels in Upwell during the early hours of May 11, 2020. Image: Submitted

Thieves broke into the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell, near Downham Market, in the early hours of the morning.

All were varieties of cocker spaniels and cockerpoos and none of the puppies were old enough to leave their mothers. Police are investigating.

The dogs and puppies stolen include:

• Two golden cocker spaniel bitches

• One sable cocker spaniel bitch

• One black cocker spaniel bitch

• One lemon and white cocker spaniel bitch

• One lemon roam cocker spaniel bitch

• One blue roam cocker spaniel bitch

• Four cocker spaniel puppies - one white and sable bitch, one white and sable dog, one sable dog and one orange and white dog

• Three cocker poo puppies - one black dog, one apricot dog and one apricot bitch

While the older dogs are chipped and registered, the young puppies hadn’t had theirs fitted yet.

CCTV footage appears to show two men broke into the back of the building on New Road wearing hoodies to cover their faces between 1:45am and 2:30am this morning.

Owner Justine Watts lives on the JustDogz site and said she was woken up by one of the dogs roaming around outside her bungalow. She believes it had managed to escape from the thieves.

She said: “Then we discovered what had happened. It makes me feel sick to my stomach.

“The dogs are our lives: we live, eat and breathe these animals. Now I have to tell their new families, who are so looking forward to becoming dog owners, that this has happened. It’s awful.

“Please, I’m urging anyone with information, to please come forward.”

A Facebook appeal has been shared by over 3,000 people since it was launched this morning.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the theft, or anyone who may have been offered the dogs for sale.

Anyone with information should contact PC Daniel Brock at Downham Market police station on 101 quoting reference number 36/30593/20.