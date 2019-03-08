Dogged determination helps snif out one of Norfolk's most wanted

One of Norfolk's most wanted criminals is back behind bars after he was found in a river bed by a determined police dog following a three hour game of hide and seek.

Danny Scott Grey Danny Scott Grey

Danny Scott-Grey, who had links to the Thetford, Attleborough, Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Dereham areas, was wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

He was being hunted by police who eventually located him in the quiet Suffolk village of Kelsale, near Saxmundham.

While searching an area of farmland in the village, police dog Daley and his handler PC Chris Squirrell picked up a scent and continued along a river bank.

A frantic three-hour search of the area and riverbank ensued until the pooch's dogged determination helped locate the wanted man hiding in long grass.

Norfolk and Suffolk's police dog unit tweeted: "[Man] leads Suffolk police in a pursuit before PD Daley arrives and after three hours of hide and seek locates his man well hidden in a river bed."

After being found Scott-Grey told officers: "You wouldn't have found me without that dog".

He was arrested and has since been returned to prison following the drama on Saturday (August 31).

Breckland Police took to Twitter to thank the public and the media for their help in publicising the appeal.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "On Saturday afternoon, PC Chris Squirrell and PD Daley were actively seeking a male wanted on recall to prison.

"Officers had reason to search the village of Kelsale, near Saxmundham, and this included PD Daley and PC Squirrell.

"On entering an area of farmland, Daley gained a track and continued along a river bank.

"After some distance Daley showed interest in the river bank, he continued tracking and showing further interest in the river bank, subsequently located a man in long grass, and he was arrested."

Alan Revell, chairman of Kelsale-cum-Carlton Parish Council, said: "There was a lot of police activity. I would say there were six or seven police cars at least.

"It is unusual to see that sort of police activity in the village.

Suffolk and Norfolk have a combined dog section, which currently has 24 licenced handlers, working across the two counties, with a shift system to provide the best availability.