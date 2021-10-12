Man threatened to attack dog walker with hatchet

Published: 9:28 AM October 12, 2021

A man threatened to attack a dog walker with a hatchet on Columbia Way in King’s Lynn. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

A man threatened to attack a dog walker with a hatchet in King’s Lynn.

The incident happened at 12.10pm on Wednesday September 29, on Columbia Way.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was walking a dog close to the junction of Salters Road, when another unknown man verbally abused him.

A few minutes later the suspect, now on a bicycle, was reported to have approached the victim again and threatened to attack him with a hatchet.

The suspect is described as a white male aged in his 20s, approximately 5ft 8 inches in height, clean shaven, with dark hair.

He is believed to have been wearing a dark jacket with a white top underneath, and dark trousers.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information is asked to contact PC Imogen Douglas-De-Fenzi at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/72185/21.Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



