Man threatened to attack dog walker with hatchet
A man threatened to attack a dog walker with a hatchet in King’s Lynn.
The incident happened at 12.10pm on Wednesday September 29, on Columbia Way.
The victim, a man in his 50s, was walking a dog close to the junction of Salters Road, when another unknown man verbally abused him.
A few minutes later the suspect, now on a bicycle, was reported to have approached the victim again and threatened to attack him with a hatchet.
The suspect is described as a white male aged in his 20s, approximately 5ft 8 inches in height, clean shaven, with dark hair.
He is believed to have been wearing a dark jacket with a white top underneath, and dark trousers.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information is asked to contact PC Imogen Douglas-De-Fenzi at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/72185/21.Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
