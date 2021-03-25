Hunt for dog walker who exposed himself in woodland
- Credit: Mike Page
Police are hunting a man who exposed himself to another man in a forest.
Witnesses and information is being sought after the incident of indecent exposure took place in Dunwich Forest last week.
It happened between 3pm and 3.15pm last Friday, March 19.
A police spokesman said: "A man who was walking through the forest encountered another man who was exposing himself and committing a lewd act.
"The suspect is described as white, aged between 60 and 70, with long grey hair and a beard.
"He had a dog with him which is described as a long-haired, golden-coloured whippet or similar breed."
Information should be directed to the Halesworth Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference: 13547/21, on 101 or email Halesworth.SNT@suffolk.pnn.police.uk
