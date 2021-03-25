News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Hunt for dog walker who exposed himself in woodland

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 7:36 AM March 25, 2021   
An aerial photo of Dunwich.

An aerial photo of Dunwich. Picture: Mike Page - Credit: Mike Page

Police are hunting a man who exposed himself to another man in a forest.

Witnesses and information is being sought after the incident of indecent exposure took place in Dunwich Forest last week.

It happened between 3pm and 3.15pm last Friday, March 19.

A police spokesman said: "A man who was walking through the forest encountered another man who was exposing himself and committing a lewd act.

"The suspect is described as white, aged between 60 and 70, with long grey hair and a beard.

"He had a dog with him which is described as a long-haired, golden-coloured whippet or similar breed."

Information should be directed to the Halesworth Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference: 13547/21, on 101 or email Halesworth.SNT@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Dunwich News

