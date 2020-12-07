News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Dog walker, 70, knocked unconscious and robbed in woodland

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:30 PM December 7, 2020   
Picture of West Harling woodland where rape of 71-year-old woman occurred in 1994. Pictures: SONYA B

A dog walker, 70, was attacked and robbed as he walked through West Harling woods - Credit: Archant

A dog walker in his 70s was left unconscious for 10 minutes after a robber snuck up on him and hit him in the head.

The man, aged 70, was walking in West Harling woods on Sunday (December 6) afternoon when he was assaulted. 

At around 3.30pm, when he was near to West Harling Road and heading towards Gasthorpe, near Thetford, the victim was hit from behind and knocked unconscious.

Having fallen to the floor, he regained consciousness about 10 minutes later to find his wallet - containing cash, cards and his mobile phone - had been stolen.

The man suffered facial and head injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Police have said they will be increasing patrols in the area, while detectives are appealing for witnesses to the attack. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw people acting suspiciously in the area on Sunday is being urged to contact Detective Constable Clare Gardner at Thetford CID on 101, quoting crime reference 36/85896/20.

Most Read

  1. 1 Heart-breaking drone images show flattened remains of Winterton cafe
  2. 2 Village pub offers 'proper' 1p 'Penne-y Pasta' dish with alcoholic drink
  3. 3 Revealed: the location of second Norfolk bird flu farm
  1. 4 Coronavirus cases see small rise again across much of Norfolk
  2. 5 Bird flu outbreak confirmed at second Norfolk turkey farm
  3. 6 Historic coffee house on Elm Hill, in Norwich, closes after 69 years
  4. 7 Six fines and four prohibition orders for businesses flouting lockdown rules
  5. 8 Man denies running Japanese restaurant from Norwich home for the third time
  6. 9 Driver caught doing 62mph in a 30mph zone
  7. 10 Norfolk to miss out on coronavirus testing scheme

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Large police presence in Norfolk village after person dies on boat

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Workmen unearth six skeletons during city street overhaul

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Parts of Norfolk see heavy snow falls with more to come

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

NHS

Latest situation at Norfolk hospitals sees covid-related admissions...

Ruth Lawes

person