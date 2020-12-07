Dog walker, 70, knocked unconscious and robbed in woodland

Published: 1:30 PM December 7, 2020

A dog walker, 70, was attacked and robbed as he walked through West Harling woods - Credit: Archant

A dog walker in his 70s was left unconscious for 10 minutes after a robber snuck up on him and hit him in the head.

The man, aged 70, was walking in West Harling woods on Sunday (December 6) afternoon when he was assaulted.

At around 3.30pm, when he was near to West Harling Road and heading towards Gasthorpe, near Thetford, the victim was hit from behind and knocked unconscious.

Having fallen to the floor, he regained consciousness about 10 minutes later to find his wallet - containing cash, cards and his mobile phone - had been stolen.

The man suffered facial and head injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Police have said they will be increasing patrols in the area, while detectives are appealing for witnesses to the attack.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw people acting suspiciously in the area on Sunday is being urged to contact Detective Constable Clare Gardner at Thetford CID on 101, quoting crime reference 36/85896/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.