Dog's bark saves woman from robber with Bowie knife

18 April, 2019 - 17:29
Police are investigating after an attempted robbery in West Acre, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt.

A dog’s defensive instinct for its owner may have stopped a woman from being robbed by a man with a knife.

The woman was out walking with her schnauzer in West Acre in west Norfolk yesterday (Wednesday, April 17) when she was accosted.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “Police are investigating an attempted robbery which happened in West Acre yesterday, Wednesday, April 17.

“The incident happened at about 11.40am when a woman walking just off the Narford Road, near a field of sheep, was approached by a man who threatened her with a knife and tried to steal her phone. No property was stolen.”

The Facebook page The Barking Bugle also reported the incident after being in contact with the woman.

They said: “A lady dog walker was threatened by a man with a Bowie knife whilst walking in West Acre.

“He was after her phone and possibly the dogs.

“One very brave Schnauzer barked so profusely that he walked away. All dogs and their humans please be vigilant when out walking, maybe keep to busy routes.”

A Bowie knife is a type of fixed-blade fighting knife with a 5-12 inch blade.

Anyone with information should contact King's Lynn CID on 101.

