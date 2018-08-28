Dog owners fear their pets could be poisoned as food is left out on walking route

Dog owners fear their pets could be at risk of poisoning after people left food out for wildlife on a popular walking route.

People living in west Norwich have warned dog walkers to be on the look out after food which could be dangerous to dogs was found scattered down the route.

Raisins, walnuts and bread were left down Marriott’s Way, in Thorpe Marriott, in areas where owners often let their dogs off the lead.

One owner said that last year dogs were harmed by food left out in the area, with one requiring a blood transfusion.

Raisins and walnuts are known to cause kidney failure in dogs. If a pet eats them, the recommended treatment by a vet is induced vomiting within two hours of consumption.

Posting on the public Facebook group Thorpe Marriott (Drayton and Taverham) community page, Joanna Bird said she could not stop her dog in time before eating the food.

She said: “Lots of bread down Marriott’s Way which my dog quickly hoovered up before we could stop him.

“Same yesterday along Wensum Park footpath closer to the city, so annoying.”

The food has been left between Pendlesham Rise and the Broadland Northway, otherwise known as the NDR.

Walkers say they believe people are leaving the food for birds or other wildlife, unaware of the impact it can have on canines.

Resident Glyn Charnock said: “We think that because of the cold weather [the people leaving out food] are trying to be kind and feed the birds.

“However they are leaving out nuts including walnuts which are poisonous to dogs, and dried fruit, which is also poisonous.

“Last year a number of dogs had to be treated at the vets after eating the bird food. One almost died and required blood transfusions to save its life.

“Hopefully this isn’t malicious but whoever is doing this needs to know how dangerous their actions are for people’s pets.”

Dog walkers say they are now removing the food from Marriott’s Way and putting it in locations where dogs cannot access it.