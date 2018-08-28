Video

‘I cannot believe in this day and age someone can hit a dog and drive off without getting out or trying to speak to the owner’ - Dog-owner speaks out after hit-and-run

Gus was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver. Pictures: Submitted Archant

A dog-owner was left “heartbroken” after a hit-and-run driver knocked down her pet and sped off without stopping.

A still image from the video, which shows a dog being hit by a vehicle. Picture: SUBMITTED A still image from the video, which shows a dog being hit by a vehicle. Picture: SUBMITTED

The dog’s owners, who wish to remain anonymous, caught the incident on CCTV and reported it to police.

It happened in North Elmham, near Dereham, at about 8.20pm on Wednesday, December 19.

One of the dog’s owners, who is 32 and a dental nurse, said: “Gus was hit by a car leaving him injured and in a lot of pain. We managed to capture the event on CCTV but due to it being dark we couldn’t see the car type or registration number.

“There was another car in front of the person that hit our dog and a car behind the car that hit our dog.

“We would like the person to contact us and offer to pay for the vet bills. Our dog is four-years-old and is a Labrador cross.

“I’m heartbroken. I cannot believe in this day and age someone can hit a dog and drive off without getting out or trying to speak to the owner.

“The person that hit our dog will know who they are.”

Her partner, a 37-year-old self-employed plant operator, said: “We’ve had Gus since December 28 four years ago.

“It happened outside our house. My partner let Gus out for him to go to the toilet.

“When she called him back, Gus did not come. He was sitting near the garage. His front left leg was injured and he had a cut on his head.

“He was limping and we took him to the vet at the Grove in Fakenham. He was given some high dosage pain relief and penicillin.

“We will have to check on him in five days’ time. He was yelping so much the vet could not do much.”

He said that Gus did look a bit like a fox and had a bushy tail, so the hit-and-run driver may have mistaken him for a fox.

A Norfolk police spokesman confirmed that they were investigating the incident, and had arranged to meet one of the dog owners on Friday, December 21.