Dog left injured after being attacked by German Shepherd

A lone dog believed to be a German Shepherd injured a small dog in an attack in north Norfolk that left it in need of veterinary care.

The attack took place when a man was walking his two small dogs in Sayers Crescent, Cromer, on Tuesday, December 11, when another dog attacked one of them.

The dog, which was alone at the time of the attack, was described as a German Shepherd.

The injured dog was taken to the vet for treatment and police are appealing for help to trace the dog’s owner.

Anyone who may have information or witnessed the attack should contact PC Emma Robinson at Cromer Police Station on 101.