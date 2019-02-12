Girl, 13, bitten twice by dog while walking through park

A teenage girl was bitten by a dog as she walked through a park.

Police are seeking witnesses after the 13-year-old girl was bitten by a dog in Oulton at the weekend.

The 13-year-old girl was walking through Oulton Community Centre park in Meadow Road with a friend when the incident happened about 3.20pm on Saturday, March 2.

A small white dog approached the teenager and bit the bottom of her leg twice.

The dog’s owner then came over and apologised and put the dog on a lead.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to trace the owner of the dog to speak to her about this incident.

“She is described as white, with blonde hair and was wearing a headscarf.

“The dog is believed to be a West Highland Terrier or similar.”

The dog’s owner, or anyone with information about this incident, should contact the Incident and Crime Management Hub on 101, quoting reference 12168/19.