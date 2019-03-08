Dog ban sign destroyed one day after it is erected

An undamaged dog ban sign at the other end of Millenium Park PICTURE: Archant Archant

A park sign showing details of a dog ban in Fakenham was destroyed a day after being put up.

The broken bracket that held the dog ban sign PICTURE: Archant The broken bracket that held the dog ban sign PICTURE: Archant

The signs took eight months to develop after North Norfolk District Council decided the original did not show the areas of the bans, known as Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs), well enough.

They were placed in Millennium Park on Wednesday, but the sign was found by a groundsman on Thursday morning.

Linda Jennings, of Fakenham Town Council, said "The sign is unusable now. It was bent out of shape, and they're very stiff things. We gave it back to the district council."

People living nearby have complained about frequent vandalism and littering in the park area.

Ms Jennings said: "We have had one incident of broken glass in the skate park area recently, and often we pick up a lot of litter."

Signage for the PSPOs went up in 11 parks across north Norfolk this week.