Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Barely anything left': Lamb killed in ferocious attack

PUBLISHED: 14:13 04 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 04 May 2019

The owner found a lamb killed following a dog attack. Picture: Halesworth Police

The owner found a lamb killed following a dog attack. Picture: Halesworth Police

Archant

Police have urged pet owners to keep their dogs on leads after a “ferocious” attack on a lamb.

At some point between April 24 and the following morning the lamb was killed in Walberswick, near Southwold.

In a post on Facebook, Halesworth police said: “The owner found a lamb killed following a dog attack. There was barely anything left, such was the ferociousness of the incident.

You may also want to watch:

“Not only do uncontrolled dogs cause distress to the remaining sheep and any other animals in the vicinity, it has the same effect on owners too, not to mention the financial implications. Ewes in lamb can also miscarry due to dog attacks.”

The Dogs Protection of Livestock Act 1953 states if a dog is chasing or hunting livestock, owners can shoot it.

Police have urged witnesses to contact Suffolk Police on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

New homeowner left with no garden as her builder disappears with £7,000

Fiona Lever in her garden which her workman abandoned. Photo: Archant

Local election 2019 results: Relive the drama of the day as it unfolded

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Cannabis factory discovered on Sprowston Road

Police said the cannabis factory was discovered at a property in the Sprowston Road area of Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Motorist pulled from car following two-vehicle crash

Police, firefighters and ambulance were called to Beccles at 8.08pm following a two-vehicle crash. Picture: North Lowestoft Fire Station

Local election 2019 results in full: What happened in your ward?

There are 18 seats left to play for, as we pass half way mark in West Norfolk it's Cons 9, Lab 8, Ind 6 and Gr 1

Most Read

Local election 2019 results: Relive the drama of the day as it unfolded

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Barely anything left’: Lamb killed in ferocious attack

The owner found a lamb killed following a dog attack. Picture: Halesworth Police

‘The memorial they deserve’ - gravestone for tragic teenagers, four years after Thorpe Marshes drowning

Stella Kambi and Bonheur Munsungay.

Outdoor wear company closing city store

Outdoor clothing and gear shop Trespass in Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre is closing down. Picture: Archant

Fancy adopting a Norfolk phone box for just £1? Here’s where they’re for sale

Would you adopt your local telephone box for just £1? Picture: Archant

Local election 2019 results: Relive the drama of the day as it unfolded

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists