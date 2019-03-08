'Barely anything left': Lamb killed in ferocious attack

The owner found a lamb killed following a dog attack. Picture: Halesworth Police Archant

Police have urged pet owners to keep their dogs on leads after a “ferocious” attack on a lamb.

At some point between April 24 and the following morning the lamb was killed in Walberswick, near Southwold.

In a post on Facebook, Halesworth police said: “The owner found a lamb killed following a dog attack. There was barely anything left, such was the ferociousness of the incident.

“Not only do uncontrolled dogs cause distress to the remaining sheep and any other animals in the vicinity, it has the same effect on owners too, not to mention the financial implications. Ewes in lamb can also miscarry due to dog attacks.”

The Dogs Protection of Livestock Act 1953 states if a dog is chasing or hunting livestock, owners can shoot it.

Police have urged witnesses to contact Suffolk Police on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.