CCTV captures man acting suspiciously at village property

CCTV has captured the moment a man wearing a hooded jumper approaches a village property, before they are scared off by a dog.

In the footage, a man wearing a black hooded top and a hat appears to walk up to the property and look through the window on May 19.

The property owner, who did not want to be named, said: "We were sitting watching TV at around 10.25 on Sunday night when we were alerted by our dog that there was something or someone outside.

"I checked the CCTV and saw there was a man in our driveway looking through our lounge window," they said.

Following the incident, Halesworth Police posted the CCTV footage to Facebook warning residents of Holton St. Peter, near Halesworth to the incident.

"If you're aware, at the time, of somebody behaving suspiciously like this, dial 999. Anybody matching a given description will be stop checked during an area search."