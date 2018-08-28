Disgraced doctor accused of sexual assault has claim against him dismissed

GP Cyprian Okoro. Photo: by Mark Thomas/REX/Shutterstock (6052863d) Copyright (c) 2016 Shutterstock. No use without permission.

A disgraced doctor accused of sexually assaulting a patient in Norwich has had a damages claim against him thrown out.

Cyprian Okoro exchanged explicit messages with a female patient via WhatsApp while working as a locum GP at the Timber Hill surgery in 2013.

Norwich County Court heard how the pair sent naked photographs to each other during a two-and-a-half week period in August that year.

But it ended when the patient, who has a history of mental health issues, wrongly assumed the doctor had a wife.

It resulted in her accusing Mr Okoro of putting his hands under her dress and groping her breasts during a consultation on August 8, 2013.

She sought a £3,600 claim for damages against the doctor and the surgery, claiming the alleged assault exacerbated her “long-standing” mental health issues.

But on Friday (November 30), deputy circuit judge John Holt dismissed the claim, stating her evidence previously heard in court, was “full of discrepancies”.

He said the patient gave the doctor her number and sent photos of herself in “provocative” poses while wearing lingerie.

At one point she also “demanded” for the doctor to send a naked photo of himself to her via WhatsApp, which he did.

Judge Holt said contact ended between the pair when the doctor, who is divorced, said he was going to a BBQ with his children.

“She wrongly concluded he was married,” judge Holt said.

He said: “It is clear to me the claimant lied about the effects of the assault on her health, and it is clear that reading the WhatsApp messages, that nothing happened in the surgery that was an assault.

“What is also clear, it that the reason she decided to report these matters, was because she wrongly thought the defendant was a married man and she became a woman scorned.”

Police were notified about the alleged assault at the time, but no charges were made.

However, it led to officers seizing Mr Okoro’s phone, which was found to contain a stash of extreme pornography, including a man having sex with a snake.

He was convicted of possession of incident photographs and extreme images in September 2016, and received a six-month suspended prison sentence.

A subsequent tribunal by the General Medical Council (GMC) also saw Mr Okoro struck off the medical register.