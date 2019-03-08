Do you recognise this man police want to speak to after a Norwich break in?
PUBLISHED: 18:44 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:44 25 September 2019
Archant
Jewellery and electrical equipment have been stolen during a burglary at a Norwich property.
A property in Dereham Road was broken into on Friday, August 16 at approximately 2.30pm.
Items stolen during the break in included jewellery and electrical equipment.
You may also want to watch:
And Norfolk Police are now appealing for help to identify a man following the burglary
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.
Anyone who may recognise this man, or anyone with information, should contact DC Ryan Westrop at Norwich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 36/57206/19.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.