Do you know him? Police appeal for information over wanted man

Police are hoping to track down a man wanted in Norwich.

Joseph Sharpe, a 34-year-old from Gipsy Close, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Mr Sharpe is described as white, around 6ft tall, of muscular build with short dark hair and stubble. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

He also visits areas in and around Huddersfield in West Yorkshire.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Sharpe, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Sergeant Ian Betts on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111