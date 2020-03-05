Search

Advanced search

'Do not walk home alone': Schools' warning after boy asked to get in van

PUBLISHED: 15:17 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 05 March 2020

A van had pulled up next to a 14-year-old boy as he walked to school in Highland Way, where the driver asked the boy to get into his van. Photo: Google Maps

A van had pulled up next to a 14-year-old boy as he walked to school in Highland Way, where the driver asked the boy to get into his van. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

Schools have issued a warning after a young boy was approached by a man in a white van during his walk to school.

Both Dell Primary School and Elm Tree Primary School have written to parents about the incident that happened in Lowestoft on Thursday morning, March 3.

"Do not walk home alone today. Please ensure you collect your child from school today," a text sent to parents and carers from Dell Primary School read.

"We have been advised [...] that there has been a suspicious approach from a man in a white van," a letter from Elm Tree Primary school's headteacher Julia Halliday added.

"We will be making our Year 5 and Year 6 independent walkers aware."

The boy is understood to have been walking to East Point Academy secondary school where he studies.

It is understood that following the incident, the academy contacted the nearby Dell Primary School, Elm Tree Primary School, and Westwood Primary School.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed they had received a report of the incident this morning.

"Police were called shortly after 9.10am on Thursday, March 5, following reports that a van had pulled up next to a 14-year-old boy as he walked to school in Highland Way, Lowestoft," a spokesperson said.

They added: "The man asked the boy to get in the van and said he would give him a lift to school but the boy ran away.

"The male is described as black with a moustache and having short hair. He was driving a white van."

One parent, who asked not to be named, said they were "scared" by the notice.

"It was a massive shock to get that text, but I'm glad the school let everyone know as a precaution," they said.

"I'll definitely be walking my child to and from school over the next few weeks. Everyone needs to keep an eye out and hopefully the man is caught,"

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD number 56 of March 5.

Inspiration Trust, who manage East Point Academy, have been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Delays for drivers after A47 crash

The scene of a multi-car crash on the A47. Picture: Archant

‘No effect to Norwich flights’ after regional airline Flybe collapses

pic: Archant

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of woman in 20s found

Nightingale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Medical centre shuts for deep clean after patient had ‘coronavirus symptoms’

Fakenham Medical Practice. Picture: Submitted

‘Do not walk home alone’: Schools’ warning after boy asked to get in van

A van had pulled up next to a 14-year-old boy as he walked to school in Highland Way, where the driver asked the boy to get into his van. Photo: Google Maps

Mark Armstrong: Why Norfolk pair deserve success at Inter Counties Cross Country Championships

Norfolk athletes will be competing at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships this weekend. Picture: Mark Hewlett

Woman’s £3,000 housing benefit fraud

Caxton Road, in Beccles. PHOTO: Google Maps
Drive 24