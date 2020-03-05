'Do not walk home alone': Schools' warning after boy asked to get in van

A van had pulled up next to a 14-year-old boy as he walked to school in Highland Way, where the driver asked the boy to get into his van. Photo: Google Maps Archant

Schools have issued a warning after a young boy was approached by a man in a white van during his walk to school.

Both Dell Primary School and Elm Tree Primary School have written to parents about the incident that happened in Lowestoft on Thursday morning, March 3.

"Do not walk home alone today. Please ensure you collect your child from school today," a text sent to parents and carers from Dell Primary School read.

"We have been advised [...] that there has been a suspicious approach from a man in a white van," a letter from Elm Tree Primary school's headteacher Julia Halliday added.

"We will be making our Year 5 and Year 6 independent walkers aware."

The boy is understood to have been walking to East Point Academy secondary school where he studies.

It is understood that following the incident, the academy contacted the nearby Dell Primary School, Elm Tree Primary School, and Westwood Primary School.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed they had received a report of the incident this morning.

"Police were called shortly after 9.10am on Thursday, March 5, following reports that a van had pulled up next to a 14-year-old boy as he walked to school in Highland Way, Lowestoft," a spokesperson said.

They added: "The man asked the boy to get in the van and said he would give him a lift to school but the boy ran away.

"The male is described as black with a moustache and having short hair. He was driving a white van."

One parent, who asked not to be named, said they were "scared" by the notice.

"It was a massive shock to get that text, but I'm glad the school let everyone know as a precaution," they said.

"I'll definitely be walking my child to and from school over the next few weeks. Everyone needs to keep an eye out and hopefully the man is caught,"

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD number 56 of March 5.

Inspiration Trust, who manage East Point Academy, have been contacted for comment.