DJ has thousands of pounds of equipment stolen

A DJ has had thousands of pounds of his equipment stolen after his trailer was taken.

The equipment, including a DJ booth, speakers and disco lights, was in a trailer which was stolen from a car park on the edge of Norwich.

The 4ft by 8ft white trailer was taken from the car park of a business in Main Road, Dunston at some point between 2am on Saturday, October 12 and 5pm on Friday, October 25.

Norfolk police are urging anyone who has seen the trailer, or who is offered DJ equipment, to contact them.

Anyone with information should call Norfolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 36/75437/19.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.