Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

PUBLISHED: 09:54 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:59 22 November 2018

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Jasmine Barber

A mother-of-three whose car tyres were slashed has spoken out about what she sees as a lack of police support for victims of crime.

One of the slashed tyres on Mrs Barber's Renault. Photo: Jasmine BarberOne of the slashed tyres on Mrs Barber's Renault. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Jasmine Barber, from Flordon near Tasburgh, discovered her tyres had been slashed and expandable foam sprayed up the exhaust pipes of her two Renault cars in the early hours of November 1.

She contacted Norfolk  Police but said she was distressed when told that unless she had photographs of the perpetrators in the act, there was nothing officers could do.

The operator added they did not have the resources to send an officer out to take fingerprints or speak to potential witnesses – and five hours later, Mrs Barber received an email letting her know the case was closed.

Mrs Barber, who lives in St Michaels View, said: “They didn’t send anyone out. The kids were worried because they’re old enough to understand now.”

A police spokesperson said: “Following an initial investigation it was discovered that nothing was seen, there was no confirmed CCTV and no further lines of enquiry could be established at this time.”

The frustrated mother appealed for help and after multiple neighbours offered CCTV to the police, the investigation was reopened five days later.

A beat officer visited the neighbour’s house to view the CCTV – but it was later deemed too dark to be used in the investigation, and the case was closed again later that day.

Mrs Barber, who said she received multiple threats prior to the incident, afterwards moved her three children to her mother’s house, fearing for their safety.

She said: “I was worried whoever it was would come back and do the same again. All our neighbours were left scared. Police have a duty to protect and make people feel safe and they’re failing in that.”

“You pay the taxes to protect you and keep crime to a minimum and they’ve got no money to deal with anything. It makes you lose faith in them.

“More should be done  to protect vulnerable families and people.”

Police said there was no evidence to suggest the threats Mrs Barber received were linked to the car vandalism.

