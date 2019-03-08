Driver charged with drink driving after police stop

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court.

A woman has been charged with drink driving and for having no insurance after her car was stopped by police.

Officers on late night patrols around the A146 in Beccles and Lowestoft stopped a number of vehicles on the evening of Monday, June 10.

One vehicle was stopped at 11.10pm on the A146 at Worlingham as the motorist was suspected of having no insurance.

The driver was then arrested at the roadside on suspicion of drink driving.

A police spokesman said: "Rebecca Koehler, 31, from Diss, was charged with two counts - drink driving and for driving without third party insurance.

"She will be appearing in court, and is due to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on July 31."