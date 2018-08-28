Warning after youths spotted in dangerous rooftop activity

Police have issued a warning after Diss youths were spotted on town centre rooftops. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2012

Police have issued a warning after reports that young people may be practicing a dangerous rooftop activity in a South Norfolk town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Parkour, or freerunning, involves moving through any terrain using only the abilities of the body, mostly through running, jumping, and climbing.

A police spokesman said it is believed there was no criminal intent in reports of young people climbing roofs of buildings in Diss town centre but that they “could be practicing the activity of Parkour.”

PC Squires, community engagement officer said: “We would like to make people aware of the obvious risks around climbing on buildings, along with the issues of damage being caused when jumping from surface to surface, and I ask parents to explain this to their children if they believe they are into such activities.

“If there are a number of young people interested in this activity I would be happy to assist them in trying to set up an official site. Contact me on 101.”