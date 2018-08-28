Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Warning after youths spotted in dangerous rooftop activity

PUBLISHED: 16:24 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 09 January 2019

Police have issued a warning after Diss youths were spotted on town centre rooftops. Picture: Ian Burt

Police have issued a warning after Diss youths were spotted on town centre rooftops. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2012

Police have issued a warning after reports that young people may be practicing a dangerous rooftop activity in a South Norfolk town.

Parkour, or freerunning, involves moving through any terrain using only the abilities of the body, mostly through running, jumping, and climbing.

A police spokesman said it is believed there was no criminal intent in reports of young people climbing roofs of buildings in Diss town centre but that they “could be practicing the activity of Parkour.”

PC Squires, community engagement officer said: “We would like to make people aware of the obvious risks around climbing on buildings, along with the issues of damage being caused when jumping from surface to surface, and I ask parents to explain this to their children if they believe they are into such activities.

“If there are a number of young people interested in this activity I would be happy to assist them in trying to set up an official site. Contact me on 101.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Theatre Royal boss reveals future of Ben Langley after public backlash

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

House of Fraser closing date revealed

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in February. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists