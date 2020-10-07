Man pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child offences

A man is to be sentenced later this year after he admitted sexual communication with a child.

Travis Quelch, 25, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, October 7 having been charged with six offences, five of which related to sexual communication with a child and one of making indecent photographs of a child.

Quelch, of Pursehouse Way, Diss, admitted five counts of sexual communication with a child, and a further count of making indecent images of children - one category A image and four category A moving images.

The offences are said to have happened between November 2017 and November 2018.

Sentencing was adjourned until November 18 so a pre-sentence report could be prepared for Quelch.

Quelch was granted bail but Judge Andrew Shaw warned the defendant these were serious offences and custody was the most likely outcome.