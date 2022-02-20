Stalker in court for breaching ban by using library computer

A man convicted of stalking offences has been charged with failing to obey an order restricting his online activities.

Nicholas Clarke, 67, from Shelfanger Road in Diss, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on February 18 accused of two counts of breaching a stalking order.

The offences include that on November 12 last year he was found to be in possession of a mobile phone without informing police.

He is also accused of using a computer at Diss public library on November 17 without informing staff that they needed to notify police.

Both are said to be in breach of a stalking protection order imposed in May 2021.

Although he appeared at the court in person, he was excused from having to be in the hearing.

Magistrates heard he was currently being held under the mental health act. His case was adjourned until April 5.

