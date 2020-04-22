High street shop robbed by man with knife

Diss Food and Wine in Diss. Picture: Google Archant

A knife-wielding robber burst into a high street shop and demanded cash and cigarettes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The robbery took place at Diss Food and Wine Store, in Market Place, on Tuesday, April 21, at about 8.45pm.

The man, described as white, about 5ft 8in, wearing a dark camouflage hooded top, dark trousers, dark shoes and a dark backpack, escaped with a large amount of cash, but no cigarettes, police said.

You may also want to watch:

No one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between 8.30pm and 9pm is asked to contact police. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the area between those times.

Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Ian Fuller at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/26363/20, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.