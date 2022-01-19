Council leader arrested after suspected drink driving on Christmas Day

The leader of a Norfolk town council has been arrested in connection with suspected drink driving and criminal damage.

Simon Olander, who is the leader of Diss Town Council, was arrested after police were called to an incident near to his home in Sycamore Way in the town in the early hours of Christmas Day.

A spokesman for Norfolk police said: “Officers are investigating an incident of suspected drink driving and criminal damage following an incident in Sycamore Way, Diss, in the early hours of December 25, 2021.

“A man aged in his 50s was arrested in connection with the incident. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

Mr Olander, who became the council leader in 2019 and who was previously Diss' youngest ever mayor, said he had been advised by his solicitor not to comment on the specifics of the incident.

He said: “As far as I’m concerned it was a thing between two neighbours that then the police got involved with.

"I don’t really know what the police are doing with regards to that, whether it is a civil matter or a criminal matter.

“This is something that has mushroomed into something else is all I can say.”