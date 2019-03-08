Video

Church remains sealed off as investigations continue into man's death

Police remain at St Mary's Church in Diss as investigations continue after a man was was found dead in the church yard. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A Norfolk church remains sealed off as detectives continue to investigate the death of a man whose body was found in its grounds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Home Office post mortem examination is taking place place today after the man, said to be in his 40s, was found at St Mary's Church in Diss.

The church yard remains taped off and a police cordon in place around the church in the centre of the town, while Church Street is expected to stay closed for the rest of Wednesday whilst officers continue to investigate the death.

Police were called to the church yard at shortly before 9am on Tuesday.

Entrance to St Mary’s Church in Diss closed as investigations continue after a body was found in the church yard. Picture: Simon Parkin Entrance to St Mary’s Church in Diss closed as investigations continue after a body was found in the church yard. Picture: Simon Parkin

The man, who had suffered a head injury, is believed to have been found by workers cutting the grass in the church grounds.

Detective Inspector Lewis Craske said police were treating the death as “unexplained”, but urged people with information or who may be able to assist the investigation to contact police.

He said: “It is not yet clear how the man came to suffer the head injury and our enquiries are ongoing to try and establish the exact circumstances leading up to the his death.”

Church Street in Diss remains closed between Market Hill and Chapel Street whilst officers continue to investigate the death of a man. Picture: Simon Parkin Church Street in Diss remains closed between Market Hill and Chapel Street whilst officers continue to investigate the death of a man. Picture: Simon Parkin

St Mary's, whose tower dates from 13th century, dominates the centre of Diss and is a focus of community activities.

The church had been due to host the Edward Bear Club mums and toddler group and a silent prayer session yesterday and a Eucharist Service at 10.30am today, as well the daily morning and evening prayer sessions.

The Saracen's Head pub, which is next to the church and overlooks the grounds, remains open but neighbours and have expressed shock at the discovery.

A notice about the cancellation of the Edward Bear mother and toddler group at St Mary’s Church in Diss which remains closed will investigations continue. Picture: Simon Parkin A notice about the cancellation of the Edward Bear mother and toddler group at St Mary’s Church in Diss which remains closed will investigations continue. Picture: Simon Parkin

Neil Jarvis, owner of The Cycle Shack, a bike shop on Chapel Street, which also overlooks the church yard, said: “It's a shocking thing to have happen in a small town like Diss.

“I understand that the ground keepers had been cutting the grass when they found the man. The mower is still in the church yard where they found him.”

William Turner, who regularly collects litter in Diss as a volunteer, passed the church yard shortly after it was cordoned off.

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's church yard in Diss after a body was found. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Foresnsics officers in St Mary's church yard in Diss after a body was found. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

He said: “It's pretty shocking but Diss is getting like other places. These sorts of things never used to happen. The church yard can be a bit dodgy at night because it is used by people to walk through.”

In 2017 a man in his 60s was robbed while walking through the church yard. The victim had been approached by a man who grabbed and punched him before stealing between £200 and £300 in cash and a bank card from his pocket.

Anyone with information about the body should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 79 of 30 April 2019.