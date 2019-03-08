Search

Disqualified driver led police on chase just one month after being banned from driving

PUBLISHED: 17:14 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 25 June 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

A disqualified driver led police on a chase just over a month after he had been banned from driving and given a suspended sentence for reaching speeds of up to 128mph, a court has heard.

Armper Sela, 20, was spotted by police on the A47 at Birmingham when he was seen to drive the wrong way up a slip road in a Volvo car.

Jonathan Morgans, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said a police motorcyclist got off his bike to go and speak to Sela but the defendant crept forward before "accelerating away".

The officer got back on his bike and chased the defendant with his blue lights on.

The court heard a stinger was being readied by police but was not needed in the end as he was pulled over by another officer.

Mr Morgans said the incident on May 17 this year came just 42 days after Sela had been given a suspended prison sentence when he admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop and having no insurance.

That followed an incident on February 23 this year when he drove a BMW X5 at speeds of up to 128mph on the A11 in the Thetford area.

Sela, an Albanian national, formerly of Templemere, Norwich, appeared in court via videolink from HMP Norwich on Tuesday (June 25).

He admitted driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and taking a vehicle without consent.

Sentencing Sela to a total of six months in a young offenders institution, Judge Andrew Shaw said Sela had a "very, very poor record for driving in this country".

He acknowledged that the defendant had completed much of his unpaid work from his previous sentence but said he had to activate part of it.

Judge Shaw said if he kept driving while disqualified his sentences would get "longer and longer and longer".

He was also disqualified from driving for a total of two years and three months.

Ian Fisher, mitigating, said he should be given full credit for his guilty pleas.

He said Sela had been running late to get to college in Great Yarmouth and made a foolish decision to take a car from his father's car wash.

While in prison Mr Fisher said his client has been slashed in the face with a makeshift blade and has found the whole experience "pretty traumatic".

