Banned driver tripped over railway track as he ran away from police

A disqualified driver tripped and fell on a railway track while trying to run away from police after a car chase, a court has heard.

Charlie Blackwell, 28, who had already been disqualified following a previous conviction for dangerous driving, had stolen his partner’s VW Golf on March 2.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard the car, which had been reported as stolen, was spotted by police who put on their blue lights and followed it into Theobald Road, Norwich.

Victoria Bastock, prosecuting, said the car came to a stop after entering a cul-de-sac and two people, including the defendant, ran from the officers.

Miss Bastock said they were followed on foot and crossed a railway track. She said Blackwell tripped over one of the tracks and was arrested.

He told officers he ran as the passenger had some cannabis in the car and he did not want to be stopped with that.

Blackwell, of Fraser Street, Thetford, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court for sentence on Friday (April 12).

He had previously admitted taking a vehicle without owner’s consent on March 2 this year.

He also admitted driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance, failing to stop, and trespass on railway property on the same dates.

In addition Blackwell had also admitted driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance, failing to stop after an accident and failing to stop after an accident following a separate incident on London Road, Attleborough on September 29 last year.

The court heard that Blackwell had been driving a BMW car when he lost control near a roundabout and struck another vehicle, resulting in injury to the driver, before he left the scene.

Lucy Brakewell, mitigating, said her client ran off following the incident in September last year having panicked.

She said that tests on the car since revealed there was a fault with the vehicle’s ABS braking which was a significant factor in the crash that had been recognised by police.

She said he was a “fool” for running across the railway line and putting himself in danger following the most recent incident.

Blackwell was jailed for a total of 18 weeks by city magistrates.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and will have to take an extended retest.