Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Banned driver tripped over railway track as he ran away from police

PUBLISHED: 13:26 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 12 April 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A disqualified driver tripped and fell on a railway track while trying to run away from police after a car chase, a court has heard.

Charlie Blackwell, 28, who had already been disqualified following a previous conviction for dangerous driving, had stolen his partner’s VW Golf on March 2.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard the car, which had been reported as stolen, was spotted by police who put on their blue lights and followed it into Theobald Road, Norwich.

Victoria Bastock, prosecuting, said the car came to a stop after entering a cul-de-sac and two people, including the defendant, ran from the officers.

Miss Bastock said they were followed on foot and crossed a railway track. She said Blackwell tripped over one of the tracks and was arrested.

He told officers he ran as the passenger had some cannabis in the car and he did not want to be stopped with that.

Blackwell, of Fraser Street, Thetford, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court for sentence on Friday (April 12).

He had previously admitted taking a vehicle without owner’s consent on March 2 this year.

He also admitted driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance, failing to stop, and trespass on railway property on the same dates.

In addition Blackwell had also admitted driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance, failing to stop after an accident and failing to stop after an accident following a separate incident on London Road, Attleborough on September 29 last year.

The court heard that Blackwell had been driving a BMW car when he lost control near a roundabout and struck another vehicle, resulting in injury to the driver, before he left the scene.

Lucy Brakewell, mitigating, said her client ran off following the incident in September last year having panicked.

She said that tests on the car since revealed there was a fault with the vehicle’s ABS braking which was a significant factor in the crash that had been recognised by police.

She said he was a “fool” for running across the railway line and putting himself in danger following the most recent incident.

Blackwell was jailed for a total of 18 weeks by city magistrates.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and will have to take an extended retest.

Most Read

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Take a first look inside Norwich’s first zero-waste shop and cafe

Family and friends have been helping to get Re-Source ready for opening. Phaedra Parrish (left) and Ishtar Parrish (right) with their mother Cata (centre), at the new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Do you recognise TV presenter Stephen Mulhern’s Norwich City supporting friend?

Stephen and a Delia Smith lookalike (C) ITV

Man taken to hospital after crash on rural road

The crossroads junction of Mile Road and Hall Road near Bunwell where a crash occured between two cars. Picture: Adrian Cable

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Man assaulted by teenagers in city

Police were called to Cattle Market Street at 11:25am to reports of a man being assaulted. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Heavy drinking, fights and white powder - What police saw at city club facing licence review

Owner, Mo Ali, standing outside Bollywood nightclub Karishma. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Coroner to warn mental health trust over staff not reading patients’ notes

Nyall Brown Picture: Mearl Brown

Shoppers have nothing to worry about after netting put up in store

Pest controllers installing netting at Tesco in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists