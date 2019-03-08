Search

Advanced search

'Dishonest' Norwich trainee solicitor banned from legal profession

PUBLISHED: 16:28 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 18 September 2019

MJP Conveyancing on Thorpe Road, in Norwich. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

MJP Conveyancing on Thorpe Road, in Norwich. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Archant

A trainee solicitor has been rebuked for "dishonest" conduct and banned from work in the legal profession by a regulator.

Thomas Barnes, a then-employee at the Norwich law firm MJP Conveyancing Limited, denied amending a document but later admitted having done so.

Mr Barnes, who worked in the exchange and completions team, was asked to redraft a change of ownership notice for a property after it was found to contain the wrong name for the new owner.

But instead he altered the name on the existing copy and gave it to the landlord, who queried it with the Thorpe Road firm.

And when asked, Mr Barnes denied making the amendment, and claimed it had been backdated by the managing agent.

However, following an internal investigation, Mr Barnes accepted he had amended the notice.

He was given a formal warning for his actions, which took place in November 2018, but the firm found he had caused no detriment.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) reached a decision on Wednesday, September 11, and ended disciplinary proceedings against Mr Barnes.

A report on the settlement, published on Tuesday, September 17, stated that he should not work or be paid as a solicitor or in relation to a solicitors' practice from the date of the agreement.

He should also not work for, manage, or have an interest in any recognised body, or be paid by any manager or employee of any such body, without prior permission.

The report also states that Mr Barnes accepted the rebuke, and agreed to the publication of the agreement, and to pay the costs of the investigation of £300.

The SRA accepted Mr Barnes' admissions that by amending the name on the original notice and serving it directly on the landlord, he breached the principles of the SRA and was dishonest.

The authority found that, as Mr Barnes was not a solicitor, but was involved in a legal practice, by amending a document in order to mislead a third party, his conduct "was dishonest and displayed a lack of integrity", and made it undesirable for him to be involved in a legal practice, and his actions were described as "deliberate, neither trivial nor justifiably inadvertent, and had the potential to mislead others", but caused "no lasting significant harm".

The SRA recognised Mr Barnes had learnt from the experience and would not repeat it and agrees not to deny responsibility for it.

Most Read

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jack Whitehall announces Norwich tour date

Jack Whitehall is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Supplied by Theatre Royal

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Fire at Castle Mall restaurant

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at the Bourgee restaurant in Castle Mall, Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Council orders ‘Notting Hill’ landlord to replace windows - four years after fitting them

13 Magdalen Street, where sash windows have been replaced with PVCu encasing. Picture: Archant

Night-time flying warning as helicopters and planes take to skies for military exercise

An Apache attack helicopter Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Head-turning hay bale sculptures appear by side of busy road

Downham Market Young Farmers have set up hay bales in the form of a man and cow near the A10 roundabout on Bexwell Road. Picture: Kate Farr

‘We need men’ say two bosses playing Cupid at a dating event with a difference

Charlie Day and Suzy Robb. Pic: submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists