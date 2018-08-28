Search

‘Disgraceful’ motorist arrested for drink driving after hitting road furniture

PUBLISHED: 10:37 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:37 26 November 2018

A motorist in Great Yarmouth has been arrested for drink driving after colliding with road furniture on Sunday night. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Archant

A motorist in Great Yarmouth has been labelled “disgraceful” after they were arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision with street furniture on Sunday night.

A tweet from Great Yarmouth Police said: “Motorist off the road after giving a breath test reading of 103 ugs on the roadside and 128 ugs in custody!!!

“Also hit some road furniture on the travels. Absolutely disgraceful!

“Turns out not a licence holder either so car taken away!”

