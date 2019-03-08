Disabled woman caught speeding at 104mph on the A11 escapes ban

A disabled woman caught speeding at 104mph on the A11 has escaped a driving ban.

Victoria Robertson appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday after being convicted under the Single Justice Procedure on April 30.

The 45-year-old was caught driving her Jeep - a mobility car - on Boxing Day last year at Wymondham.

She told magistrates she was "remorseful" and "wasn't very well that day I was driving".

"It has made me totally aware of my speed," she said.

The court also heard Robertson has no previous endorsements on her driving licence.

Ms Robertson's father appeared at court to accompany her.

He told the bench: "My daughter is disabled and has ADHD, and is on quite heavy medication.

"She relies on her car. She has had one hip replacement and when we went to King's this year a surgeon said to her 'you tell me when the pain gets so bad and I will get you on the list to replace the second hip'.

"She has good days and bad days but has arthritis. She can walk some days but not other days.

"She has a mobility car and she does need it. She doesn't have family or friends nearby and she does need to get about for shopping and appointments."

Chair of the bench Dr Pierre Butikofer told Robertson: "The A11 is a very dangerous road and driving at that speed isn't sensible to say the least.

"However, because you have a clean driving licence we are not going to ban you for six months.

"Instead we are going to be putting six points on your licence."

Robertson, of Priory Street, Dudley, was fined £120 and made to pay £100 costs, and a £30 victim surcharge.