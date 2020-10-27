Search

Thieves steal digger and trailer worth £10,000 in daylight raid

PUBLISHED: 11:39 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 27 October 2020

The trailer stolen from Church Lane in Oulton Broad. Picture: Suffolk Police

The trailer stolen from Church Lane in Oulton Broad. Picture: Suffolk Police

A digger and trailer worth about £10,000 were stolen during a raid in broad daylight.

The digger stolen from Church Lane in Oulton Broad. Picture: Suffolk PoliceThe digger stolen from Church Lane in Oulton Broad. Picture: Suffolk Police

Police are seeking witnesses in connection with the theft, which happened at about 2.15pm on Friday, October 23 at a property on Church Lane in Oulton Broad.

The two items, along with the digger buckets, were stolen after thieves removed a large wooden gate from the property.

A police spokesman said: “The estimated value of the items stolen is in the region of £10,000.

“A large wooden gate that was padlocked was taken off its hinges in the process of the theft.

“The digger was moved away from the location on the stolen trailer pulled by an unknown vehicle.”

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour, has dashcam footage or any knowledge of either the current whereabouts of the digger or trailer should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/61726/20, on 101 or email Agnieszka.MANN2@suffolk.police.uk

