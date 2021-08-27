Digger thieves thwarted by police in under five minutes
Published: 10:21 AM August 27, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Police
A group of digger thieves have been stopped in their tracks by police, just five minutes after a 999 call was made.
The Case excavator was stolen from a location in Downham Market yesterday afternoon, however thieves only dug themselves into trouble after being caught in four minutes.
One person was detained and remains in custody following the incident.
The digger was found by the police's Operation Moonshot which aims to keep an eye on criminals and vehicles entering and leaving the county using mobile and fixed number plate recognition cameras.