Lorry driver pleads not guilty to dangerous driving charge after fatal crash near Thetford

PUBLISHED: 12:03 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:04 04 December 2018

A man has pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash in Foulden Road, Didlington. PHOTO: Google Maps

A lorry driver has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a fellow motorist following a crash in Norfolk.

Grigore Anton, 46, made the plea during an appearance at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday.

It follows a crash in Foulden Road, Didlington on October 9 between a blue Scania heavy goods vehicle (HGV), driven by Anton, and a green Daihatsu FourTrak 4x4. The driver of the Daihatsu, Luke Ware, aged in his 30s, died at the scene.

Anton, from Romania, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and remanded in custody following the incident.

He attended the crown court with an interpreter and spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, nationality and to give his plea.

Judge Stephen Holt set a date for Anton’s trial of March 18 2019 at Norwich Crown Court. The trial is expected to last four to five days. Judge Holt told Anton he may also have to attend a court hearing on March 4.

