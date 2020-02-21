Hunt on for people who performed donuts in car at Norwich train station

Picture of car found at Norwich Railway Station. PIC: From BTP EAST ANGLIA Twitter. Archant

The hunt is on for a group of people who did a number of donuts in a car which was found abandoned at Norwich railway station.

Officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) have issued an appeal after the car, a blue Vauxhall vehicle, was found on land at the train station, known as the Royal Dock, near to platform one.

They said a group of people had driven down the platform before doing a few donuts and then "absconded from security down the tracks".

The incident is thought to have happened in the early hours of the morning on February 16.

An appeal for information has been issued by the British Transport Police on social media following a post on Twitter.

Anyone with information can #TextBTP on 61016.

Alternatively they should call the British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40.