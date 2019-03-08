Search

Advanced search

Former Norwich City midfielder found guilty of attempted match-fixing

PUBLISHED: 16:42 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 13 November 2019

Former Norwich City midfielder Dickson Etuhu has been found guilty of attempted match-fixing Copyright Focus Images

Former Norwich City midfielder Dickson Etuhu has been found guilty of attempted match-fixing Copyright Focus Images

©Focus Images.Tel +44(0)7985269321

A former Norwich City midfielder has been found guilty of attempted match-fixing while playing in Sweden.

Dickson Etuhu, who represented the Canaries between 2005 and 2007, was accused of attempted to influence AIK goalkeeper Kyriakos Stamatopolous into fixing a Swedish top flight game in 2017.

He was cleared of the charge last year, however a court of appeal in Stockholm has now over-ruled his acquittal, finding him and another, unnamed player guilty of attempted match-fixing.

However the former Nigerian international, who made 70 appearances in yellow and green, scoring seven times, escaped a jail sentence at the hearing.

Instead, he was issued with a fine and sentenced to service probation, with further details of his sentence yet to be made public.

The allegation related to a reported incident where Etuhu and another player - who has not been named - conspired to offer former team-mate Stamatopoulous - nicknamed Kenny Stam - money to throw a game between Swedish sides AIK and IFK Gothenburg in spring 2017.

You may also want to watch:

In its judgement, which was published on Wednesday, the Court of Appeal in Stolkholm said: "What preceded the meeting and what was said at the meeting must be seen in a context. In the opinion of the court, Kenny Stam has clearly been offered an improper benefit."

Etuhu was originally acquitted by the Stockholm district court, however, Johan Lindmark, the prosecutor in the case, appealed the decision.

He told Swedish newspaper Expressed: "It was with satisfaction that I received the verdict today.

"I had appealed on the grounds that I thought the court of law would change and was not surprised when I saw the verdict."

Etuhu signed for City from Preston North End in 2005, initially on loan before making the move permanent in 2006.

He became a regular first-teamer during his spell at Carrow Road before joining Sunderland in the summer for 2007, in a deal worth a reported £1.5m.

He also went on to play for Fulham and Blackburn Rovers, having started his career with Manchester City. He also won 33 caps for his country, earning his first call-up shortly after leaving the Canaries.

Most Read

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Horror as truck runs over and kills ducks and pigeons at beauty spot

Families often go to Diss Mere to feed the ducks. Picture: Archant

Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash

A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries after a crash on the Fakenham Road in Taverham. Picture: Google

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

‘Shocking and sad’: Town reacts following body of man found in high street property

Businessowner, Mark Flack said the sudden death was

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Premier League finances – part one: Reality starting to bite for Norwich City as top flight’s poor relations

Norwich City's joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones at Burnley earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Good family friend’ admits defrauding grieving carer of £12,500

Sue Weaver from Hemsby. Photo: Sonya Duncan

‘As a chairman I have noted how few friends I have at the club’ - Lynn owner Stephen Cleeve

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve says he has 'few friends' at the club Picture: Ian Burt

Horror as truck runs over and kills ducks and pigeons at beauty spot

Families often go to Diss Mere to feed the ducks. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists