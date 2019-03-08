Man charged with firearm offences to appear in court

A man has been charged with firearms offences following policfe action in Dickleburgh, near Diss. Picture: Darren Patterson © 2009 Darren Patterson

A Norfolk man is due to appear in court later this week charged in connection with firearms offences.

Paul Berryman, 56, of Ipswich Road in Dickleburgh, will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, September 13 charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a firearm without a certificate.

The charges follow officers attending an address in Ipswich Road on November 21 and November 22 last year when two firearms were seized.