Forensics teams leave house where body found in murder investigation

Murder investigation at Meadow Farm Colton, body found which is believed to be victim Diane Douglas. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Police have wound down a forensic probe at the house where a body believed to be that of missing woman Diane Douglas was found.

An extensive investigation had been under way at Meadow Farm, off Barford Road in Colton, for almost a week but officers are no longer at the scene.

Murder investigation at Meadow Farm where body was found which is believed to be Diane Douglas. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Excavation work carried out in the garden led to the discovery of human remains, believed to be those of Ms Douglas, 58, who had been reported missing on October 21.

Her partner Stuart Williamson, 56, has been charged with her murder between December 1 and 31 in 2018.

A plea hearing has been set for January, with a potential trial date pencilled in for April.