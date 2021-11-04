Forensic probe continues at house where human remains found

Murder investigation at Meadow Farm Colton, body found which is believed to be victim Diane Douglas. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Police investigations are continuing at a remote house where what is believed to be the body of missing woman Diane Douglas has been found.

Meadow Farm, off Barford Road in Colton, was cordoned off on Saturday as searches began in the property and grounds as part of a ‘no-body’ murder investigation.

Excavation work carried out in the garden led to the discovery of human remains, believed to be those of Ms Douglas, 58.

She had been reported missing on October 21 by family members who, having lost contact with her for several years, were unable to get back in touch.

Her partner Stuart Williamson, 56, has been charged with her murder between December 1 and 31 in 2018, when she would have been aged either 55 or 56.

Forensic teams remained at the property on Thursday with investigators dressed in white hazmat suits seen working in temporary investigation tents.

Two tents are close to a wooden summerhouse on the edge of extensive woodlands.

