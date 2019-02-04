Have you seen this man? Detectives probing burglary release CCTV footage
Norfolk Constabulary
Police investigating a burglary in which a Nintendo Switch games console and jewellery was stolen have released CCTV footage showing a man they want to talk to.
The home, at The Denes off Thorpe Road in Thorpe Hamlet, was broken into at just after 3pm on Friday, January 18.
Two rings and the Nintendo Switch were stolen.
Norfolk police want to speak to the man shown in the CCTV footage in connection with the break-in.
Anyone recognises the man in the footage or has any information about the burglary should ring 101 or send an email to investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number 36/4366/19.
