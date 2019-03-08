Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:26 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 20 May 2019

Detectives have launched an appeal after a man was stabbed in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Detectives have launched an appeal after a man was stabbed in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

An investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed as he walked along a Norwich footpath in broad daylight.

The victim, in his 30s, was walking on a footpath from Sunny Hill into Netherwood Green at approximately 1.45pm when he was approached by a man and stabbed.

The victim sustained injuries to his stomach and chest which required hospital treatment and he has since been discharged.

Detectives are investigating the stabbing which happened on Thursday, May 16.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances which led up to the victim being stabbed, however it is believed it is an isolated incident.

The suspect is described as black, aged in his 20s and with dreadlocks.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or saw any suspicious activity in the area, should contact DC Lee Marriner at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

‘Our beaches are supposed to be safe’ - concerns as palm oil dumped along coast

Palm oil washed up on the beach at Walcott. Picture: Jon Sweatman

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

‘Our beaches are supposed to be safe’ - concerns as palm oil dumped along coast

Palm oil washed up on the beach at Walcott. Picture: Jon Sweatman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Detectives have launched an appeal after a man was stabbed in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Driver accused of raping woman after offering her lift home

Suffolk Police carried out checks in Lowestoft in the wake of the rape. Picture: Suffolk Police

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

‘The world was crashing down’ - Bradwell father describes heartbreak after eight-month-old son diagnosed with cancer

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists