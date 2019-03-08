Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Detectives have launched an appeal after a man was stabbed in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

An investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed as he walked along a Norwich footpath in broad daylight.

The victim, in his 30s, was walking on a footpath from Sunny Hill into Netherwood Green at approximately 1.45pm when he was approached by a man and stabbed.

The victim sustained injuries to his stomach and chest which required hospital treatment and he has since been discharged.

Detectives are investigating the stabbing which happened on Thursday, May 16.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances which led up to the victim being stabbed, however it is believed it is an isolated incident.

The suspect is described as black, aged in his 20s and with dreadlocks.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or saw any suspicious activity in the area, should contact DC Lee Marriner at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.