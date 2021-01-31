Police reveal scores of items stolen in Norfolk burglaries
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A detective wants to hear from burglary victims to reunite them with items stolen in raids across Norfolk.
Police have recovered more than 70 items including jewellery, antique cutlery, watches, bracelets and even a framed Elvis Presley album in a presentation case.
They were recovered following reports of a burglary at a property in Blofield in November last year.
The elderly couple that lived at the address said jewellery had been stolen from their bedroom after they had been visited by a window cleaner.
Following further enquiries a man in his 50s was arrested and a large amount of property was recovered.
Some of the property recovered is understood to belong to the elderly couple from Blofield but other items are thought to be from other offences committed in Norfolk over the past two years.
Det Sgt Peter Wilson said he believed the property had been taken between Norwich and Gorleston dating back to 2018 and urged burglary victims to get in touch.
He said: "I would like anyone who believes they have lost property to this man, or see anything they believe to be theirs in the pictures provided to contact me.
"I would urge anyone not to use cold calling services without checking on the credentials of the tradesperson, and not to allow access into their home unless they are supervised."
He added: "I am keen to hear from anyone that could assist with the investigation and look forward to being able to return property to the rightful owners."
Advice to avoid becoming a burglary victim includes:
Lock all doors and remove the keys before leaving the house.
Close all windows before you leave the house.
Leave low-energy lights on timers around the house and keep radio on to make it seem as though someone is home.
Visible burglar alarms can make burglars think twice.
Keep valuables, jewellery, cash and other important items in a safe.
Make sure valuables are property marked.
A man in his 50s arrested last year in connection with the Blofield offence has been released on conditional bail while further enquiries are completed.
For more details about items recovered by police, including others that have not appeared in this article, contact Det Sgt Wilson via Norfolk Police on 101.