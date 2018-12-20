Search

Advanced search

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing woman

20 December, 2018 - 11:03
Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Archant

A family is growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who has been missing for more than two days.

Hannah Thomas, pictured, is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra. Pictures: Hannah ThomasHannah Thomas, pictured, is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Sandra Thomas was staying with her daughter in Norwich when she went missing on Tuesday, December 18.

Norfolk police have been informed and are helping with the search.

Daughter Hannah Thomas, from North Walsham, said on social media: “Please help, my mother was last seen in Norwich. She was staying with my sister. Her mental health has been very concerning.

“My sister woke up and she was gone. She didn’t take her phone or purse. This is very worrying as usually my mum always at least takes her phone! Please if you see her or hear from her or anybody knows where she is could you contact me or my sister Amy J Thomas.

“Please come home mum we are so worried I can’t even begin to explain this feeling, the worst feeling ever, we just want our mum back safe and sound.”

She spent yesterday looking for her mother in Norwich.

Mrs Thomas’ niece Kylie Hewitt said on social media: “She is wearing black leggings, black long coat with brown fur hood and white trainers. She has left her phone and purse behind and it’s not like her to leave them. Also her mental health has been very concerning so this is very worrying for the family.

“She was last seen in Norwich about 8am on Tuesday. Police have been informed and she’s now down as a missing person.”

Hannah Thomas has thanked everyone for their suppport on social media.

She added: “We would just like to thank everyone for the kind messages and the sharing that people have done with our mum and the people who have been out looking for her we are overwhelmed, we are just really worried and want her home for Christmas we are extremely lost without her. Someone must have seen her. We are begging for someone to come forward with information ASAP this is the worst feeling as a family especially with it being so close to Christmas.

“We are going out of our minds but we’re not giving up until we find her or get information.”

anyone with information can get in touch with the family at www.facebook.com/hannah.parker.5454

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Most Read

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

#includeImage($article, 225)

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman assaulted after defending Stevenage bus driver from vile passenger

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing woman

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Dad of missing Sophie Smith plans heartbreaking seaside tribute almost a year after she disappeared

The poster for the missing 21-year-old, Sophie Smith in a shop window in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Clothing brand finds new home after department store closed doors for final time

Clothing brand Tigi has moved from Chattels of Dereham to M&Co. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Michael Bailey: Mixing, proving, delivering – why Max is leading the Norwich City way

From left Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis, Ben Godfrey and Todd Cantwell have led the new wave of Norwich City talent breaking through from the club's Colney academy. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Road blocked following mutli-vehicle crash

The A146 at Beccles near the Morrisons supermarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists