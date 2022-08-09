News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Designer watch and Dyson hoover stolen in burglary

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:43 AM August 9, 2022
There have been reports of a crash between a van and a car in Norwich this morning. Photo: PA Wire.

A property was broken into in Downham Market on Wednesday (August 3) - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A designer watch, a Dyson hoover and cash were stolen during a burglary at a home in a Norfolk town.

A property in Ely Road, Downham Market, was broken into sometime between 10am and 10pm on Wednesday, August 3.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious behaviour during the times stated to come forward.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have a Ring doorbell or dashcam footage of the area.

Anyone with information should contact PC Amelia Wells at Downham Market Police Station on 101 and quote crime reference 36/59674/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk Live News
Downham Market News

