Decorative sword, garden shears and banned knife given up to police

PUBLISHED: 13:04 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 19 March 2019

A week-long knife amnesty finished yesterday revealing some of the dangerous blades in Halesworth. Picture: Halesworth Police

A butterfly knife, large sword and a carving knife are just some of the weapons given up to police following a week-long amnesty.

On Monday, Halesworth police posted a picture on social media of six knives which were dumped in the bin outside of the police station.

In a post to Facebook, they said: “Inside were four knives, including a prohibited butterfly knife, a pair of garden shears and a decorative sword.

“Clearly, some of these were deposited simply as a means of disposing of legally held items. But the butterfly knife in particular is an offensive weapon, designed to harm,” they said.

Butterfly knifes have handles which rotate around the tang of the knife and conceal the blade when they are closed.

The knives are similar to a pocket knife but prohibited in the country.

Halesworth police said: “Thank you to those who took advantage of the amnesty and took such weapons off our streets,” Halesworth police said.

